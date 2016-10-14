Lakewood Civic Auditorium to Host Benefit Screening of Film About Bullying and Intolerance

click to enlarge
A Cleveland-based nonprofit focused on “raising awareness of and ending lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth bullying,” Dare2Care will present a special advanced screening of Love Is All You Need?
, a film that examines the topics of bullying and intolerance, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium.
Written and directed by Kim Rocco Shields and co-written by David Tillman, the movie centers on the “intertwined stories of characters living in a world where homosexuality is the norm and heterosexuality is taboo.” The film expands upon the 2013 critically acclaimed short of the same name.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Genius Pictures to present Love Is All You Need? to the Cleveland market,” says Dare2Care co-Founder Liz O’Donnell, who saw the film at the Cleveland International Film Festival, in a press release. “The message of this film mirrors the vision of Dare2Care to create communities free of harassment, brutality and indifference toward LGBTQ youths. Love Is All You Need?
is a powerful, deeply moving film. It takes society as we know it and inverts it in such a unique way that makes the viewer feel the fear and pain felt by many LGBTQ youth every day. We immediately recognized the potential for collaboration with Rocco and David to share this film as an educational piece in classrooms.”
One of 20 showings that's part of a 30-day tour, the screening will feature members of the filmmaking team, cast members and special guests.
Admission to the screening is free for students with proof of student ID and $5 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online
. All proceeds benefit Dare2Care.