Friday, October 14, 2016

Scene & Heard

Those Hurricane Matthew Dogs from South Carolina are Really Cute

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY: CLEVELAND APL
  • Courtesy: Cleveland APL
We told you Thursday that dogs from a shelter in South Carolina arrived at the Cleveland Animal Protective League late Wednesday night. The APL agreed to accept the dogs at the request of the Humane Society of the United States after shelters in the south were damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

The APL was good enough to send us photos of some of the #HurricanePups in question. The operations folks there are still putting the names, ages and breeds of the dogs into their system, so we don't have that info yet, but all of the dogs will be available for adoption in Cleveland and at the Parma PetSmart location. 

Who's a good boy!?!?!?! 
click to enlarge COURTESY: CLEVELAND APL
  • Courtesy: Cleveland APL

click to enlarge COURTESY: CLEVELAND APL
  • Courtesy: Cleveland APL

click to enlarge COURTESY: CLEVELAND APL
  • Courtesy: Cleveland APL

click to enlarge COURTESY: CLEVELAND APL
  • Courtesy: Cleveland APL

