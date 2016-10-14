Friday, October 14, 2016
Those Hurricane Matthew Dogs from South Carolina are Really Cute
By Sam Allard
on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 10:17 AM
We told you Thursday
that dogs from a shelter in South Carolina arrived at the Cleveland Animal Protective League late Wednesday night. The APL agreed to accept the dogs at the request of the Humane Society of the United States after shelters in the south were damaged by Hurricane Matthew.
The APL was good enough to send us photos of some of the #HurricanePups in question. The operations folks there are still putting the names, ages and breeds of the dogs into their system, so we don't have that info yet, but all of the dogs will be available for adoption in Cleveland and at the Parma PetSmart location.
Who's a good boy!?!?!?!
