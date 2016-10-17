Here's the Cavs' 2016 NBA Championship Banner

As a nod to WGU - the CORE of “All for One. One for All. – the names of all WGU members during the Championship 2015-16 season are stitched into a piece of fabric that will be permanently sewn between the front and back panel of the banner before it’s raised (white banner pictured to the right on the picture above).

We're just one week away from the start of the 2017 NBA season, and if you'll be in the building when the Cavs take on the Knicks on Oct. 25, you'll see something new. Yes, we were all waiting for the day when the championship banner would rise to the rafters. And we thought we'd have to wait until then. Turns out we were wrong. The Cavs gave everyone an early look when they unveiled the official championship banner this weekend at a Wine and Gold United member event.Behold.It still feels eerie, doesn't it?The best part of the 100 by 124-inch banner: