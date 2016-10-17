More Eat, Drink and Play Tenants Announced for Pinecrest ‘Mixed-Use Lifestyle District’

click to enlarge

Last week, the developers behind Pinecrest, the $230 million mixed-use lifestyle district near the I-271 and Harvard Road exchange in Orange Village, announced some of the tenants that would gobble up all those new retail, office, luxury apartment and a hotel square feet.In terms of eating and drinking options, visitors can look forward to a mix of local, regional and national representatives. None of the brands mentioned is a new-to-market concept.Locally owned dining establishments will include Red, the Steakhouse, Flip Side Burgers and Restore Cold Pressed juice. Out-of-area chains will include Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, City Works Eatery and Pour House, Fusian and Bipibop Asian Grill. Pinstripes Bistro, Bowling, and Bocce, an adult-themed entertainment complex and restaurant, will join Silverspot Cinemas.The project is about 18 months away from completion.