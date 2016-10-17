C-Notes

Monday, October 17, 2016

C-Notes

Music Video for Joseph Arthur's Anti-Trump Song Features Footage From Cleveland

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 2:25 PM

Akron native Joseph Arthur takes Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to task with “The Campaign Song,” a new track he just issued today.

“Woody Guthrie wrote a protest song about Donald Trump’s grandfather. So this is like carrying the torch for Woody,” Joseph says in a press release. “I used the lingo of a by gone era to accentuate that aspect like ‘America really should boot bums like this out’ and ‘Old scratch’. I wanted to use the lingo of Trump’s elders as subtle form of linguistic manipulation designed to send him under his bed shivering like the whimpering maggot that he is.”

Created by Ehud Lazin, the accompanying music video features footage from artist Spencer Tunick’s large-scale anti-Trump installation “Everything She Says Means Everything.” 

“The old guard, extremist republicans are an enormous threat to the rights and freedoms of women and immigrants,” Tunick says. “It was true before but has become even more dangerous with the Republican ticket of Trump and Pence. Joseph Arthur’s new anti-Trump song recognizes this threat as he voices his opinion regarding these issues in the best way, a song that we can all really get behind. Spreading the word through protest music and art has a long history in Rock and Roll. I am honored that Joseph chose my footage from my 100 woman nude Cleveland Republican National Convention art action to interweave into his new video. These women went to extremes to show their disdain for the Republican ticket. I hope everyone can share Joseph’s new song!"

