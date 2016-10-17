The LeBron Banner is Temporarily Coming Down (But Don't Panic)

Sherwin-Williams announced this morning that the iconic LeBron James banner really is coming down after all.
Before you start hammering out another angry email to the company, just wait a minute.
The banner is being removed starting today, with work probably continuing through Wednesday. After that, a new and improved LeBron banner will be installed. It's the same exact version with one tweak: You'll notice a fleck of gold with the Larry O'Brien trophy on King James' jersey.
click to enlarge
If you remember, the company originally planned a "This Land Is Our Land" banner to temporarily replace the LeBron banner during the RNC. That was until fans created a Change.org petition
and berated the company on social media to convince Sherwin-Williams to let it stay. It worked, with the company acquiescing and also donating $150,000 to the LeBron James Family Foundation instead.
The new banner will be installed by the end of the week.