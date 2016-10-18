C-Notes

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Agora Theatre to Host Bluegrass Festival in December

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge wakefield.jpg
Starting in December, Southern Ohio Multimedia and SamJam Promotions, organizers of the SamJam Bluegrass Festival in Piketon, Ohio, will begin hosting "periodic one-day events" in the Cleveland area. 

The first event in the SamJam Music Series takes place on Dec. 10 at the Agora Theatre. It will feature The Voice’s Adam Wakefield [pictured], the Steeldrivers and the Seldom Scene.

“Cleveland is a little hotbed for acoustic music, bluegrass music and Americana music. That is evidenced by the fact [the bluegrass band] the Steeldrivers have a presence in Cleveland and have a strong following,” says Rick Greene, owner of Southern Ohio Multimedia, in a press release. “The music community knows exactly how big a deal this is, but for those who are new to this genre of music, these performers will not disappoint. We believe the city itself has a lot of momentum and we couldn’t think of a better place to start our series than right here in Cleveland.”

SamJam Promotions owner Sam Karr agrees that the lineup should appeal to Cleveland concert goers. 

“Adam Wakefield’s soulful sound was shaped by bluegrass music and his country show is just blowing people away,” he says. “Put with him one of bluegrass music’s hottest acts - the Steeldrivers - and one of bluegrass music’s most iconic bands - the Seldom Scene - and we are set for one fantastic time in Cleveland on December 10.”

General admission tickets are $42.50. Lower level tickets cost $47.50 and preferred seating costs $54.

