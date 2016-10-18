Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Gets Middling Score on LGBTQ Index, But Shows Signs of Improvement

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 8:50 AM

click to enlarge humanrightscampaign.png
In its fifth annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign gave Cleveland a score of 81 out of a possible 100 for LGBTQ inclusiveness, city employment and services, and city leadership's public positions on LGBTQ issues. 

And while 81 sounds okay, it's actually one of the lower scores of the eight Ohio cities rated by the Campaign. Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton all received scores of 100, for example. Toledo got an 89. Cleveland was in the bottom half, along with Akron (82), Lakewood (77), and the distant outlying Dublin (34), which doesn't even have non-discrimination laws for housing and public accommodations. Lakewood and Dublin, suburbs of Cleveland and Columbus, respectively, were newly rated in 2016. 

Cleveland lost its biggest points for not having an LGBTQ liaison or task force on the police department, not providing transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits to city employees and failing to have an LGBTQ liaison in the Mayor's office. 

Cleveland did manage to pick up some bonuses, two points each for having an enforcement mechanism in its Human Rights Commission, providing services to people living with HIV/AIDS, and having openly LGBTQ city leaders. It also received a two-point bonus for being a "welcoming place to work," a bonus it did not receive in 2015. 

All told, Cleveland's 81-point score is a three-point increase from 2015. The additional three points arrived in the form of bonuses. The core score of 73 remained unchanged.  

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Alan Cox Co-Host Bill Squire Arrested in Mansfield for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest Read More

  2. New Roller Coaster Track Spotted at Cedar Point, More Evidence Mean Streak is Going Hybrid Read More

  3. More Eat, Drink and Play Tenants Announced for Pinecrest ‘Mixed-Use Lifestyle District’ Read More

  4. Canadian Judge Denies Last-Minute Injunction, Indians Can Play in Toronto with Wahoo Logo and Team Name Read More

  5. 'Faces of Cleveland' Project and Book Capture the Character of the City Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation