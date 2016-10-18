Comedian Jim Tews to Record a Live Album at Coda in Tremont in November

click to enlarge
A former Clevelander, comedian and writer Jim Tews, the man behind the New York Times bestseller Felines of New York
, is a rising star in the comedy world. He made his stand-up television debut on Last Comic Standing
and has been featured in an episode of Louie
.
He was one of 2011’s New Faces at Just For Laughs Montreal and has performed in the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival as well as SF Sketchfest.
Tews also recently created, co-wrote and starred in The Undone Sweaters
web series about “a sociophobic Weezer cover band.” Funny or Die and Nerdist.com posted the series. As if that weren’t enough for the comic's resume, Tews also created the HBO Labs’ web series The Opener
and recently directed Make Fun
, a feature length documentary about Cleveland’s independent comedy scene.
Now, Tews has announced he'll perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at CODA
in Tremont, where he'll record the show for a live comedy album. Local comics will round out the bill.