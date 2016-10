Comedian Jim Tews to Record a Live Album at Coda in Tremont in November

click to enlarge

A former Clevelander, comedian and writer Jim Tews, the man behind the New York Times bestseller, is a rising star in the comedy world. He made his stand-up television debut onand has been featured in an episode ofHe was one of 2011’s New Faces at Just For Laughs Montreal and has performed in the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival as well as SF Sketchfest. Tews also recently created, co-wrote and starred inweb series about “a sociophobic Weezer cover band.” Funny or Die and Nerdist.com posted the series. As if that weren’t enough for the comic's resume, Tews also created the HBO Labs’ web seriesand recently directed, a feature length documentary about Cleveland’s independent comedy scene.Now, Tews has announced he'll perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at CODA in Tremont, where he'll record the show for a live comedy album. Local comics will round out the bill.