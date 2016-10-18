C-Notes

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

C-Notes

Electronic Act Cash Cash to Bring Its 'Must Be the Money' Tour to Liquid

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 12:37 PM

Known for “infectious dance-pop original tracks, vibrant remix productions as well as their energetic live DJ sets on festival main stages and clubs spanning across the globe,” the electronic act Cash Cash, a group that features best friends and brothers (Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Samuel Frisch) had a platinum selling hit back in 2014 with “Take Me Home.”

Now, the group has returned with Blood, Sweat & 3 Years, an album that features vocal features cameos from Fitz & The Tantrums, Nelly, Christina Perri, Busta Rhymes, B.o.B, Neon Hitch, Jacquie Lee, Trinidad James, Dev, John Rzeznik (of the Goo Goo Dolls), Bebe Rexha and Night Terrors of 1927. "Millionaire," a woozy hip-hop number featuring guest vocals courtesy of Nelly, has become a club hit.

The group’s “Must Be the Money” tour in support of the album comes to Liquid at 9 p.m. on Thursday on Oct. 27. Since the show arrives so close to Halloween, the club is also billing it as “an epic Halloween creep show.” Tickets start at $20. 

