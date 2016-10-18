Pearl Jam and Tupac Lead List of Nominees for 2017 Rock Hall Inductions

click to enlarge
Aaron Mendelsohn
Pearl Jam performing at the Q in 2010.
The list of nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
next year includes several familiar names. Acts such as Chaka Khan, Chic, J. Geils Band, Janet Jackson, Joe Tex, Kraftwerk, MC5, the Cars, the Zombies and Yes have all been nominated in the past. Chic, for example, has been nominated a whopping 11 times but never inducted.
Acts receiving their first nomination include Bad Brains, Depeche Mode, Electric Light Orchestra, Jane’s Addiction, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Steppenwolf and Tupac Shakur.
Notably absent from the list of nominees: industrial rock pioneers Nine Inch Nails, who made last year’s list.
Of the nominees, only a handful of acts will be inducted. Given the artistic integrity of their work, it’s a safe bet that alt rockers Pearl Jam and rapper Tupac Shakur will be inducted,.
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The 2017 nominees had to release their first recording no later than 1991. An anonymous voting body of more than 800 artists, historians and members of the music industry will decide who becomes inducted.
The Rock Hall will also offer fans the opportunity to officially participate in the induction selection process. Beginning today and continuing through 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, fans can visit rockhall.com
to cast votes for who they believe to be most deserving of induction. The top five artists will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots. Rabid Yes fans should note that voting is capped at one ballot per day.
The actual inductees will be announced in December 2016, and the Barclay’s Center in New York will host the inductions in April of 2017. HBO will also once again broadcast the ceremony in 2017. The Rock Hall will announce ticket on-sale information at a later date.