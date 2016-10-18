The Cavs Have Gotten Rid of the Bidding Option on Flash Seats, For Now

click to enlarge

Cavs fans checking in with Flash Seats in advance of the opening of the 2016-2017 season might have noticed something different this year as they perused tickets and games.The bidding option is gone.If you inquired about the development to Flash Seats you got a message like this: "The Cleveland Cavaliers has restricted any bids on their regular season tickets. If you have any questions regarding the bid restriction, please contact the Cavs and Arena Group Sales."What gives?First of all, this is just a Cavs thing. Bidding remains an option for every other event on the secondary ticket marketplace. Second, the decision was made at the behest of feedback from Wine and Gold United members, who chimed in throughout last season with opinions on how bidding was handled.In response, the Cavs decided to do a test and learn phase, if you will, this season, by eliminating the bidding option for tickets... for now. Like they did with feedback last year, they'll collect data in the near future and decide the long term process going forward. That could mean no bidding at all, full bidding return, or bidding for select games.Got an opinion? Drop it in the comments.