Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Trevor Bauer's Finger and Ben Axelrod on the Buckeyes — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 2:12 PM

Andre Knott is in Toronto with the Tribe so he and Zac discuss the Indians' 3-0 ALCS lead and Trevor Bauer's injured finger. After hanging up with Dre, Zac catches up with Ben Axelrod to talk about the Buckeyes and their latest win over Wisconsin.

Download the episode directly here.

Or stream below.


