Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Scene & Heard

Vocal Demands Call for Removal of Steve Loomis from Cleveland Police Commission

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 2:55 PM

ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • ERIC SANDY / SCENE
A contentious debate continues to brew in Cleveland, as the presidential nominees draw their own lines in America's dust. Here, Steve Loomis, the president of the Cleveland police union who presided over an endorsement of Republican nominee Donald Trump, finds himself shouting down a bevy of city leaders demanding he be ousted from his position on the Cleveland Community Police Commission (CleCoPoCo). 

This isn't the first time.

In tandem, letters from Cleveland Peace Action, the Greater Cleveland Immigrant Support Network, the Cleveland branch of the NAACP and the Task Force for Community Mobilization urged that Loomis be removed from the commission. The underlying causes: Loomis' ongoing dismissal of many tenets and policies contained within the U.S. Department of Justice consent decree and his involvement with the police union's endorsement of Trump — a presidential nominee who, at the very least, is a rather divisive political character. This comes at a time when the Cleveland Division of Police is mending wounds caused by a known pattern of use of force and by nationally recognized police shootings (Tamir Rice, Timothy Russell, Malissa Williams). 

Bringing that charged political stance to the CleCoPoCo, whose mission is to bridge the gap between the community and the police and to oversee the implementation of the consent decree, among other duties, is unacceptable, according to the agencies' letters.

(As head of the union, Loomis was able to appoint a member to the CleCoPoCo. He appointed himself.)

A non-binding resolution introduced by Councilman Zack Reed remains up for debate; Reed has called on the union to rescind its endorsement of Trump. 

Recently, Loomis was interviewed by WKYC's Russ Mitchell. Throughout, Loomis denied any impropriety in the union endorsing a presidential nominee — something the union had never done before. "I don't actually understand why [people are angry at the endorsement]," he said. "It's baffling me."

And after Loomis was seen at a Trump rally — in full police regalia — the department opened an investigation into what that was all about and how personally tied to this endorsement might be.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Cavs Have Gotten Rid of the Bidding Option on Flash Seats, For Now Read More

  2. Alan Cox Co-Host Bill Squire Arrested in Mansfield for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest Read More

  3. New Roller Coaster Track Spotted at Cedar Point, More Evidence Mean Streak is Going Hybrid Read More

  4. Michael Brelo and Five Other Officers Fired For 2012 Police Chase Are Trying to Get Their Jobs Back Read More

  5. Prosperity Social Club to Host Satirical Election Night Watch Party Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation