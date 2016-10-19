Scene & Heard

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Boxing Invitational Coming to Tower City on November 4

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-1.png
Since 2000, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has brought some 170 sporting events to town. Those events, in turn, have contributed over $450 million in economic activity to Northeast Ohio.

Now, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has just announced that its latest event, the third annual Cleveland Boxing Invitational, a fundraiser benefiting the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Tower City Center.

The eight-bout card will feature seven collegiate match-ups and one amateur bout in a specially constructed ring near the Tower City Center Skylight Concourse fountain.

In addition to an evening spent ringside, event attendees will receive an exclusive dining experience provided by local celebrity and restauranteur Zack Bruell. Local brewery Platform Beer Co. will have craft beers available at bars throughout the venue.  Floor seats cost $75 and include dinner and all-you-can-drink beer and wine (cocktails are an additional charge). Standing room balcony tickets are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door starting at 6 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit clevelandboxinginvitational.org.  

Tags: , , ,

