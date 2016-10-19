Is the Steelyard Walmart Still the Worst Walmart in America? (Spoiler: Yes)

Out of the 100 dumbass workers at the steelyard Walmart they only have 1 register open 👌 — Joey Bastian (@jojo_bast) September 21, 2016

Been on hold with steelyard Walmart 3x and STILL haven't been transferred to electronics. Somebody gone get beat up in customer service — ❤️❤️Cherrell ❤️❤️ (@Simply_Cherrell) September 14, 2016

STEELYARD IS THE WORST WALMART EVER!!!! — Daz (@ImjustDaz) October 12, 2016

Hella weirdos in the Walmart in Steelyard like where the fuck is my dad?! Got me down here with the pedophiles. — Ty (@TyahJai) October 3, 2016

I am once again located at Steelyard Walmart. Send booze — Lori (@followthatband) September 8, 2016

Up here at Walmart in steelyard with my client. I wasn't hip 😂😂😂😂 #ratchet — Chantelle (@DanceLikeTellie) September 7, 2016

Never ever ever going to steelyard Walmart again. SO PISSED — catalina island (@arousingalina) October 19, 2016

There's literally nothing worse than Steelyard Walmart😑 — Amanda Guberinic (@MandaGuber) October 14, 2016

everytime i go to wal mart in steelyard i want to die — Amanda (@mandapIs) August 4, 2016

Going to the #Steelyard Walmart makes me want to drink bleach. — Adam Reed Cahill (@AdamRCahill) June 3, 2016

going to steelyard walmart always turns out to be the worst decision of my life — Tyra Jessel (@tyraaajessel) August 27, 2016

About to enter the Twilight Zone....Steelyard Wal-Mart. If I don't make it out, tell my dog I loved him. 😂 — kashicavscle (@monkeydog9) June 10, 2016

When you have to pee but you're at the Steelyard Walmart so you decide a UTI is the better option. — Holly Templeman (@Its_HollyTime) August 15, 2016

On everything the Walmart at steelyard Commons is the worst Walmart in America. — love god herself. (@beyxcoleworld) July 27, 2016

I go to the Walmart in steelyard and just get dragged into rachetness. — Rissy Poo (@Klarissa_p) June 4, 2016

just went grocery shopping at the steelyard Walmart



1 fav = 1 sympathy — kate bean (@katiee_greeniee) August 23, 2016

The customer to employee ratio at the steelyard Walmart atrocious — Brad Dretzka (@Dretzkaism) September 4, 2016

click to enlarge

@NayNooski That's certainly concerning for us. Please share details at https://t.co/lA2HdYmQsi. Thank you, Janaye'. -Nici — Walmart (@Walmart) September 18, 2016

@xo_mermaiids We apologize. What is it about the service you have not liked? Please let us address your concerns. -Jerri — Walmart (@Walmart) October 15, 2016