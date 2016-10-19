Is the Steelyard Walmart Still the Worst Walmart in America? (Spoiler: Yes)

Out of the 100 dumbass workers at the steelyard Walmart they only have 1 register open 👌— Joey Bastian (@jojo_bast) September 21, 2016
Been on hold with steelyard Walmart 3x and STILL haven't been transferred to electronics. Somebody gone get beat up in customer service— ❤️❤️Cherrell ❤️❤️ (@Simply_Cherrell) September 14, 2016
STEELYARD IS THE WORST WALMART EVER!!!!— Daz (@ImjustDaz) October 12, 2016
Hella weirdos in the Walmart in Steelyard like where the fuck is my dad?! Got me down here with the pedophiles.— Ty (@TyahJai) October 3, 2016
I am once again located at Steelyard Walmart. Send booze— Lori (@followthatband) September 8, 2016
Up here at Walmart in steelyard with my client. I wasn't hip 😂😂😂😂 #ratchet— Chantelle (@DanceLikeTellie) September 7, 2016
Never ever ever going to steelyard Walmart again. SO PISSED— catalina island (@arousingalina) October 19, 2016
There's literally nothing worse than Steelyard Walmart😑— Amanda Guberinic (@MandaGuber) October 14, 2016
everytime i go to wal mart in steelyard i want to die— Amanda (@mandapIs) August 4, 2016
Going to the #Steelyard Walmart makes me want to drink bleach.— Adam Reed Cahill (@AdamRCahill) June 3, 2016
going to steelyard walmart always turns out to be the worst decision of my life— Tyra Jessel (@tyraaajessel) August 27, 2016
About to enter the Twilight Zone....Steelyard Wal-Mart. If I don't make it out, tell my dog I loved him. 😂— kashicavscle (@monkeydog9) June 10, 2016
When you have to pee but you're at the Steelyard Walmart so you decide a UTI is the better option.— Holly Templeman (@Its_HollyTime) August 15, 2016
On everything the Walmart at steelyard Commons is the worst Walmart in America.— love god herself. (@beyxcoleworld) July 27, 2016
I go to the Walmart in steelyard and just get dragged into rachetness.— Rissy Poo (@Klarissa_p) June 4, 2016
just went grocery shopping at the steelyard Walmart— kate bean (@katiee_greeniee) August 23, 2016
Does Walmart know? Of course they do. Here's an exchange from last summer.
The customer to employee ratio at the steelyard Walmart atrocious— Brad Dretzka (@Dretzkaism) September 4, 2016
@NayNooski That's certainly concerning for us. Please share details at https://t.co/lA2HdYmQsi. Thank you, Janaye'. -Nici— Walmart (@Walmart) September 18, 2016
@xo_mermaiids We apologize. What is it about the service you have not liked? Please let us address your concerns. -Jerri— Walmart (@Walmart) October 15, 2016
