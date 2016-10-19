Scene & Heard

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Scene & Heard

Jack Cleveland Casino Now Offering $10 Blackjack Hands 24/7

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 1:14 PM

Gamblers complained. And they had every reason to.

Since the Jack Casino (nee: Horseshoe Casino) opened its doors, minimum bets for table games seemed... a bit high. No one was asking for budget prices on weekends or busy weekdays before or after Cavs games or concerts. But the fact that blackjack minimums were set at $15, $20 or even $25 during times you'd expect $10 tables made no sense.

"The minimum bet changes based on demand and has included $10 minimum in the past," casino spokeswoman Shannon Mortland told cleveland.com in an email.

Now, it includes $10 at all times. Since September 1, when the change went into place, the casino has devoted six tables to the low minimum 24/7, which is a good thing.

