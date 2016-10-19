The Zombies to Bring 50th Anniversary Tour of 'Odessey and Oracle' to the Lorain Palace Theatre

click to enlarge
More than fifty years after they became one of the first British Invasion groups to top the U.S. singles charts, the Zombies, who were recently nominated for induction into the Rock Hall, have announced they’ll embark on one last version of the tour that includes a full-album performance of Odessey and Oracle
with all four surviving members of the group (Colin Blunstone on lead vocals, Rod Argent on keyboards/vocals, Chris White on bass/vocals and Hugh Grundy on drums).
The tour, which includes an April 5 date the Lorain Palace Theatre
, will mark the album’s fiftieth anniversary.
The tour will also coincide with the release of an album-sized (12" X 12") book of the lyrics of Odessey and Oracle
as well as many of their other popular songs, handwritten by the authors. It will include original artwork from both Terry Quirk who created the iconic cover artwork for Odessey and Oracle
, and Vivienne Boucherat, who created individual works for each O&O song. The book will also feature anecdotes about the songs and their recording.
Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.