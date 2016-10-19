C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

C-Notes

The Zombies to Bring 50th Anniversary Tour of 'Odessey and Oracle' to the Lorain Palace Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-9.jpg
More than fifty years after they became one of the first British Invasion groups to top the U.S. singles charts, the Zombies, who were recently nominated for induction into the Rock Hall, have announced they’ll embark on one last version of the tour that includes a full-album performance of Odessey and Oracle with all four surviving members of the group (Colin Blunstone on lead vocals, Rod Argent on keyboards/vocals, Chris White on bass/vocals and Hugh Grundy on drums).

The tour, which includes an April 5 date the Lorain Palace Theatre, will mark the album’s fiftieth anniversary.

The tour will also coincide with the release of an album-sized (12" X 12") book of the lyrics of Odessey and Oracle as well as many of their other popular songs, handwritten by the authors. It will include original artwork from both Terry Quirk who created the iconic cover artwork for Odessey and Oracle, and Vivienne Boucherat, who created individual works for each O&O song. The book will also feature anecdotes about the songs and their recording.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of The Zombies, Lorain Palace Theatre

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Vocal Demands Call for Removal of Steve Loomis from Cleveland Police Commission Read More

  2. New Roller Coaster Track Spotted at Cedar Point, More Evidence Mean Streak is Going Hybrid Read More

  3. Guitarist Trevor Rabin Reconnects with His Yes Bandmates for the Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman Tour Read More

  4. Crowdfunding Campaign Happening for Detroit Shoreway Security Cameras Read More

  5. Alan Cox Co-Host Bill Squire Arrested in Mansfield for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation