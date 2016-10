Tribe Fans Are Buying Wedding Registry Gifts for Ryan Merritt and His Fiancé After Yesterday's World Series-Clinching Performance

click to enlarge

@sportsyelling @Indians no brainer. a few of us had to go in on one of those Napoli serving bowls. pic.twitter.com/vIVsLAqjEO — tobytobitobe (@tobytobitobe) October 20, 2016

Sometime during yesterday's game, the internet found Ryan Merritt's wedding registry. Merritt, of course, was in the midst of dealing 5 and a third innings of shutout baseball up in Toronto and the team was on its way to a World Series-clinching win. Cleveland being Cleveland, fans took the opportunity to thank the soft-tossing lefty with only 11 previous Major League innings to his name with some gifts for his nuptials.Looks like the couple is going to be hella stocked up for their new lives together.