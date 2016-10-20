Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Scene & Heard

Tribe Fans Are Buying Wedding Registry Gifts for Ryan Merritt and His Fiancé After Yesterday's World Series-Clinching Performance

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-20_at_10.18.23_am.png
Sometime during yesterday's game, the internet found Ryan Merritt's wedding registry. Merritt, of course, was in the midst of dealing 5 and a third innings of shutout baseball up in Toronto and the team was on its way to a World Series-clinching win. Cleveland being Cleveland, fans took the opportunity to thank the soft-tossing lefty with only 11 previous Major League innings to his name with some gifts for his nuptials.

Looks like the couple is going to be hella stocked up for their new lives together.



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cleveland Indians, Sports

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Is the Steelyard Walmart Still the Worst Walmart in America? (Spoiler: Yes) Read More

  2. Guitarist Steve Vai Revisits His Landmark Album, 'Passion and Warfare' Read More

  3. Brite Winter Festival to Return to the Flats in February Read More

  4. Video: Drone Footage of the Big Dipper Demolition at Geauga Lake Read More

  5. Jack Cleveland Casino Now Offering $10 Blackjack Hands 24/7 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation