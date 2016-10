Champagne showers! A video posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Oct 19, 2016 at 4:01pm PDT

Next Stop WORLD SERIES!!!! CONGRATS BOYZ @indians #RallyTogether #StriveForGreatness🚀 #TheLand #RWTW🏅 A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 19, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

The Cavs, fresh off their own championship, cheered on their Cleveland compatriots in Ohio City last night as the Tribe advanced to the World Series.Next up, Game 1 of the World Series here at home on Tuesday.