C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

C-Notes

Update: Morrissey Concert Postponed Until December 9

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 8:54 AM

click to enlarge Morrissey performing at the Akron Civic in 2015. - JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
  • Morrissey performing at the Akron Civic in 2015.
Update: Because a member of Morrissey's touring party has reportedly become ill, the former Smiths singer has postponed this week’s shows. As a result, the Friday, Nov. 25, show at the State Theatre has been rescheduled for Friday, December 9. All tickets will be honored for the new date. Tickets are available at the box office and online at playhousesquare.org and livenation.com


Original Post: When singer extraordinaire Morrissey first arrived on the scene back in the ‘80s with the post-punk band the Smiths, he came off as a throwback. With his crooning vocals, his James Dean-inspired haircut and his contrarian opinions, the dapper frontman was the anti-rock star. He was simply too articulate and too well-kept.


Flash-forward to the present day and Morrissey seems even more out of sync. While many pop stars sing to backing tracks, Morrissey simply sings. And he shows little emotional restraint, gesturing dramatically during live performances with no regard for the fact that those gestures might be better suited to the opera.

And yet, that’s what makes him even more of a singularity in the pop world. Last year in front of a capacity crowd at the Akron Civic Theatre, he lived up to the billing as a pop/rock icon who's in a league of his own.

Moz, as he’s known to diehard fans, will return to Northeast Ohio to perform at the State Theatre on Nov. 25. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Morrissey, State Theatre

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Man Kicked Out of Six Bars in One Day: "If Partying is Wrong, Then I Don't Want to Be Right." Read More

  2. Matthew Dellavedova is Getting a Hollywood Biopic Read More

  3. Cleveland Police Just Bolted the Doors at First District Station To Prevent Eight Protesters from "Overtaking Lobby" Read More

  4. This Candle Smells Like Ohio, Whatever That Is Read More

  5. Shaker High School Newspaper Editor Discusses How Students Covered Last Week's Suspensions, Bomb Threats Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation