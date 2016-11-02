Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Bites

Arcadian is Closed, Staff Locked Out of Building

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 5:35 PM

click to enlarge arcadian_rendering_2_.jpg
“I was awakened this morning by a text saying that the investor changed the locks on the restaurant,” reports GM David Hridel. “I flew down to the restaurant to see what was going on.”

It’s a shocking state of affairs, to say the least, for the four-month-old restaurant. That investor, named for the first time by Hridel as Tim Kopp, owner of Ohio Valley Supply, told his partners that “he was done.” He had a locksmith change the locks on the building, effectively locking out all staffers, including chef partners Cory and Rebecca Hess.

“My number one concern is that I have servers’ and bussers’ and bartenders’ tips sitting in a drawer I can’t get into,” Hridel says.

Hridel says that he and the entire staff were blindsided, and that the numbers were right where they needed to be for a young restaurant.

“In my opinion the place was successful, we were building momentum,” he says. “We were paying the bills, the staff was always paid, there was always money in the account. I think [Kopp] expected downtown East Fourth numbers. I’m actually shocked for the first time in a while that this has gone the way that it has.”

Chefs Cory and Rebecca Hess, who have been working and waiting for the restaurant to open for more than three years, are naturally crushed, says Hridel, who is speaking on their behalf.

“They took it really hard,” he says. “It’s still very fresh.”

Calls to Kopp at Ohio Valley Supply went unanswered. The most likely scenario in this case would be that the main investor would either sell the building to another operator or lease the space, though it’s too early to know what will happen next.

We'll update this page as facts come in.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (16)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Arcadian

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (16)

Showing 1-16 of 16

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-16 of 16

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Missing South Texas Man Found Happily Living New Life in Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Kevin Young, Suspect Acquitted in 1990 Murder of Lisa Pruett, Has Died Read More

  3. Why One University of Akron Student Longboards Around Campus Dressed Like Jesus Read More

  4. Ushabu to Launch Lunch Service Next Week, Liquor License on its Way Read More

  5. More Details Emerge on Cleveland Hustles: Chain Reaction Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation