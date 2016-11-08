Scene & Heard

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Scene & Heard

Marc's Is Giving Credit Cards a Trial Run in Strongsville

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-08_at_11.02.11_am.png
Marc's, the discount grocery store you know and love, is taking a small, overdue step to get with the times.

You may know and love Marc's, but that probably also means their policy of accepting only cash, check or Discover has driven you bonkers at one time or another.

Change may finally be on the way. The chain announced it is now accepting Visa and Mastercard at the Strongsville location, according to WOIO.

The decision to allow the cards is just a test run (yes, in 2016), and if all goes well the cards will be accepted at Marc's stores across the region in the future.

The chain was founded in Parma in 1979, which is approximately when Marc Glassman last shaved his mustache.

