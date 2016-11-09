CWRU Beefs Up Campus Security After Nine Robberies in Two Weeks: UPDATE

click to enlarge
Investigations remain ongoing following nine robberies between Oct. 24 and this week on the campus of Case Western Reserve University. Police have arrested 10 suspects.
Many of the robberies took place near residence halls, and victims reported cash and cellphones being stolen. Case is closely monitoring the situation and increasing security in the area.
Originally published Nov. 9
After a string of robberies on and near campus, Case Western Reserve University has released a statement to students.
"The safety of our community is the top priority of university leadership, including our Board of Trustees," the statement reads
in part.
There have been seven robberies since Oct. 28; most of those happened at gunpoint. The latest robbery occurred early this morning as a student walked down Juniper Road. The student says a man with a weapon demanded his phone, then drove off in a red four door sedan.
In the Oct. 28 robbery, a woman was robbed while parked in her car near the Cleveland Institute of Music. On Halloween two students reported being robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents. On Nov. 3, a student reported being robbed at gunpoint on Hessler Court and on the 8th, three students were robbed in two incidents at E. 115th St. between Wade Park Ave. and Ashbury Ave.
The school announced today that seven suspects have been arrested so far and more suspects have been identified.
Despite the arrests, campus police have increased patrols and encourage students to used the shuttle service to get around. Additionally, shuttle service hours have been extended in light of the robberies.