C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

C-Notes

Update: Metallica, Soundgarden and Korn to Headline Rock on the Range 2017

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge rotr_1200x1200_at_announce.jpg.png
Update: Metallica, Soundgarden and Korn will each headline one night of Rock on the Range 2017. In all, the hard rock festival that takes place in May in Columbus will feature more than 50 bands performing on three stages. Comedians will also perform in the ROTR Rolling Rock Comedy Tent.

Rock On The Range 2017 presale and layaway tickets, as well as limited numbers of new Weekend Field VIP tickets and Premier (hotel and camping) Packages, are on sale now at RockOnTheRange.com.

“After our record breaking Ten Year Anniversary it was high time to raise the bar and have the world's best rock bands jump over it. We couldn’t be more honored to have Metallica and Soundgarden at Rock On The Range! But why stop there? To have bands such as Korn, Volbeat, Primus, Papa Roach, The Offspring and so many more truly makes this year’s ROTR our best one yet. May 19-21 can’t come soon enough,” says Gary Spivack, ROTR co- executive producer for Danny Wimmer Presents in a press release.

In 2016, tickets for Rock On The Range sold out over two months in advance, marking the fourth consecutive advance sell-out for Rock on the Range. Weekend Field, new Weekend Field VIP, Weekend Stadium, and a limited number of Weekend Stadium 4-Packs are available for purchase now. The general on sale commences at 10 a.m. on Friday. Beginning at that time, tickets will be available at RockOnTheRange.com, at Ticketmaster locations and at the MAPFRE Stadium Box Office.

Original Post: While it'll be months before spring arrives, that hasn't stopped concert promoters from announcing a slew of festival dates for 2017. Billed as the largest and most-acclaimed rock festival in the United States, Rock on the Range is set to return to Columbus on May 19, 20 and 21.


Known as “rangers,” die-hard fans annually travel from all 50 states and around the world to attend the event. Tickets sold out the last four years in a row for the festival that features three days of music on three stages, a comedy tent, new art installations and many other onsite activities.

Rock on the Range layaway tickets, VIP tickets and hotel packages go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at at RockOnTheRange.com. Organizers promise they'll announce the lineup soon.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Rock On The Range, Columbus

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. All the Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers Who Went to Standing Rock are Back Read More

  2. MetroHealth Plans to Pay for $855 Million Makeover on Credit Read More

  3. City Council Will Discuss Public Square Bus Closure Wednesday Read More

  4. Ohio Lawmakers Are Debating Whether to Outlaw Bestiality in the State Read More

  5. East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton Fined $114,100 by Ohio Elections Commission Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation