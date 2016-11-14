Update: Metallica, Soundgarden and Korn to Headline Rock on the Range 2017

click to enlarge
Update:
Metallica, Soundgarden and Korn will each headline one night of Rock on the Range 2017. In all, the hard rock festival that takes place in May in Columbus will feature more than 50 bands performing on three stages. Comedians will also perform in the ROTR Rolling Rock Comedy Tent.
Rock On The Range 2017 presale and layaway tickets, as well as limited numbers of new Weekend Field VIP tickets and Premier (hotel and camping) Packages, are on sale now at RockOnTheRange.com
.
“After our record breaking Ten Year Anniversary it was high time to raise the bar and have the world's best rock bands jump over it. We couldn’t be more honored to have Metallica and Soundgarden at Rock On The Range! But why stop there? To have bands such as Korn, Volbeat, Primus, Papa Roach, The Offspring and so many more truly makes this year’s ROTR our best one yet. May 19-21 can’t come soon enough,” says Gary Spivack, ROTR co- executive producer for Danny Wimmer Presents in a press release.
In 2016, tickets for Rock On The Range sold out over two months in advance, marking the fourth consecutive advance sell-out for Rock on the Range. Weekend Field, new Weekend Field VIP, Weekend Stadium, and a limited number of Weekend Stadium 4-Packs are available for purchase now. The general on sale commences at 10 a.m. on Friday. Beginning at that time, tickets will be available at RockOnTheRange.com, at Ticketmaster locations and at the MAPFRE Stadium Box Office.
Original Post:
While it'll be months before spring arrives, that hasn't stopped concert promoters from announcing a slew of festival dates for 2017. Billed as the largest and most-acclaimed rock festival in the United States, Rock on the Range is set to return to Columbus on May 19, 20 and 21.
Known as “rangers,” die-hard fans annually travel from all 50 states and around the world to attend the event. Tickets sold out the last four years in a row for the festival that features three days of music on three stages, a comedy tent, new art installations and many other onsite activities.
Rock on the Range layaway tickets, VIP tickets and hotel packages go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at at RockOnTheRange.com
. Organizers promise they'll announce the lineup soon.