Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Scene & Heard

Contest Announcement: Design a New Name/Logo For the Cleveland Baseball Team

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 1:30 PM

1374075795-wahooo.jpg
Cleveland Scene is pleased to announce a design competition where you and/or your savviest art school compatriots get to design a new name and logo for the Cleveland baseball team.

That's right.

Whether or not you're personally offended by Chief Wahoo, the Indians' embattled redfaced logo, let us not forget the deluge of national coverage during the MLB playoffs. The media focused on Wahoo as much as, if not more than, the Indians on the field.

And not without justification. Chief Wahoo is a controversial logo which many (including the editorial staff at this publication) find offensive. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced during the World Series that'd he be meeting with Indians' ownership to discuss Chief Wahoo's future. What that leads to is anyone's guess.

In the spirit of turning over new leaves, and civic engagement, we thought a design competition might help out Manfred and the Dolans; we also thought it'd be a fun, interactive way for those who are opposed to the logo (and even those who are not, but who may be artistically inclined) to cook up some alternatives and help facilitate a smooth transition. :)

THE LOGISTICS:
WHO MAY ENTER: Anybody. Experience with art, sports, and/or graphic design may be to your advantage but it's certainly not required.

HOW DOES ONE ENTER: Participants must submit the following: 1) A new team name. The Cleveland _________. (This may be a historic name or a current popular alternative — Spiders, Naps, Blues — or something completely new — Sea Bass; Wild Fire, Greens.  2) A primary logo for your chosen team name. 3) A primary uniform design based on this template or any other you can easily find on the ole internet. 4) A primary baseball cap design (likely just the logo in the middle of the cap). If you want to keep the block C, go right ahead. If you got something else in mind, go for it.

Send completed submissions to Staff Writer / Contest Coordinator Sam Allard (sallard at clevescene dot com) with CLEVELAND LOGO DESIGN COMPETITION_[YOUR NAME] as the subject line.

DATES: Submissions must be received by December 1. Two rounds of voting (by Scene readers and by a distinguished panel featuring Scene staffers and local arts/sports personalities) will declare the winners.

WINNERS: Top online vote getter will win two (2) third-row tickets to a mutually agreed upon Cavs game. Second-place vote getter and judging panel's top pick will each win a $75 gift certificate to Mabel's BBQ.  The winner and runners up will be featured in an issue of Scene sometime this winter.

Additional questions may be sent to Sam Allard (sallard at clevescene dot com).

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

