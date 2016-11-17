Santorini Owner to Launch Late-Night Diner Concept in Warehouse District Space

click to enlarge
We were sad to learn earlier this week that Tommy Karakostas had shuttered his contemporary Greek restaurant Santorini, but the good news is that he is not going anywhere. Instead, he is rebranding the space and will reopen it within a few weeks.
“It lasted almost two years,” says Karakostas, who also operates the popular Greek Village
eateries. “I take a lot of pride and responsibility in all my places. Maybe the prices were too high, maybe people weren’t used to that type of Greek cuisine because it was a little out of the ordinary from what people are used to here. But whatever the reason, it just didn’t make it and I had to make the tough decision to shut it down.”
Following a few interior modifications, the space will reopen as Santorini Sunrise – “That sign cost me a lot of money so I’m going to use it,” he joked – a Greek-America style diner that will run 24 hours on the weekends.
“I always wanted to do a late-night classic American diner, which is something I started off my Cleveland career with,” he adds. “It’s a concept that doesn’t really exist downtown. So you don’t have to drive to Lakewood or Denny’s or something.”
From Friday through Sunday, diners can enjoy late-night gyros and breakfast items like bacon and eggs, omelets, wraps and skillets, along with a few other Greek-style dishes. Alcholic beverages will be served until 2:30 a.m. then again first thing in the morning with a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar.
Karakostas hopes to be up and running by the middle of December.
“I’m not discouraged at all with what happened,” says the intrepid entrepreneur. “You just keep moving forward, try something new and see what works. I still really believe in the space, in the building, in the neighborhood and city, so I’m not giving up.”