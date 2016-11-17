Thursday, November 17, 2016
Woman Selling Genitalia-Shaped Cookies in Akron Friday to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood
She's not a professional baker, and had the election last week gone differently these probably wouldn't exist. But here we are and in the vein of folks raising money for and donating to causes like the ACLU and newspapers around the country after the presidential election, Akron native Rachel Whinnery started making and selling cookies shaped like vaginas and penises to benefit Planned Parenthood.
She says she got the idea for the cookies after seeing a social media post suggesting anti-Trump voters focus an issue not likely to get much support in a GOP controlled administration, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
The #GrabMyCookie campaign (so named for Trump's now infamous comments on a hot mic) has raised more than $500 for Planned Parenthood since they went on sale last week when Whinnery and a friend sold them in Cleveland.
Interested in buying some cookies? Stop by Revival (822 W. Market St.) in Akron tomorrow (Friday) from 4 - 8 p.m. All net profits will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
