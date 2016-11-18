Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, November 18, 2016

Scene & Heard

Akron Teen Records Himself Shooting at Neighbor's Home on Facebook Live

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge VIA WEWS
  • via WEWS
An Akron teen was seen shooting into a neighbor's home on Facebook Live. That made it all the easier for cops to track him down and place him under arrest. Thankfully no one was hurt.

You can watch a snippet of the video here.

Tanya Watts, the 15-year-old's neighbor, says she was in her home on Bloomfield Avenue watching television when she heard gunshots around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

In the Facebook videos, the teen is seen handling a .9mm handgun and rifle, pointing them at the home and shooting. At one point the force knocks him to the ground and he can be heard laughing.

"I heard the shot and I hopped up," she told News 5. "If you're just sitting in your house and you're watching television, you hear something like that, that would freak you out. It would scare you because I'm not used to hearing that."
Akron police are still trying to figure out where he got the guns. He'll be facing additional charges if the guns were stolen.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (2)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Coming Soon: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles Read More

  2. Cleveland Police Just Bolted the Doors at First District Station To Prevent Eight Protesters from "Overtaking Lobby" Read More

  3. Cleveland School District’s Current Crisis: High Levels of Lead Found in Water Read More

  4. Video: 'LeBron: The Musical,' Inspired by 'Hamilton' Read More

  5. An Akron Man Set Himself on Fire After Yelling About Donald Trump Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation