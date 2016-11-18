Anti-Semitic Note Left at the Home of Oberlin College Employee

"It is with deep outrage and sorrow that we report that one of our colleagues and his family were the victims of a cowardly, hateful act last night," Oberlin College President Marvin Krislov wrote in an email to students and the college community on Thursday afternoon. "The outside of their home was vandalized and a note left behind that included antisemitic and threatening language. The Oberlin Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime."Police say they were alerted around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday. They declined to release much else regarding the incident or the investigation.
As the General Faculty discussed yesterday, this is a moment of great stress and consternation, both nationally and locally. We will need each other's continued compassion and support at this time; please take care of yourselves, your families, and your loved ones. As our community grieves for the loss of dignity and personal/physical safety that comes with these sorts of vile attacks, these events also can galvanize us in our resolve to fight bigotry and hatred wherever and whenever they occur."
Showing 1-1 of 1
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.