Friday, November 18, 2016

Anti-Semitic Note Left at the Home of Oberlin College Employee

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 12:07 PM

Oberlin police are investigating an apparent hate crime after an anti-Semitic note was left at the home of an Oberlin College employee. The home was also vandalized.

The incident comes just days after an Oberlin professor was fired for anti-Semitic comments.

While the culprit hasn't been found just yet, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Tim Elgren, dean of the Conservatory Andrea Kalyn and vice president and dean of students Meredith Raimondo released the following statement:

"It is with deep outrage and sorrow that we report that one of our colleagues and his family were the victims of a cowardly, hateful act last night," Oberlin College President Marvin Krislov wrote in an email to students and the college community on Thursday afternoon. "The outside of their home was vandalized and a note left behind that included antisemitic and threatening language. The Oberlin Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime."
As the General Faculty discussed yesterday, this is a moment of great stress and consternation, both nationally and locally. We will need each other's continued compassion and support at this time; please take care of yourselves, your families, and your loved ones. As our community grieves for the loss of dignity and personal/physical safety that comes with these sorts of vile attacks, these events also can galvanize us in our resolve to fight bigotry and hatred wherever and whenever they occur."
Police say they were alerted around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday. They declined to release much else regarding the incident or the investigation.

