An Akron Man Set Himself on Fire After Yelling About Donald Trump

The man approached a passer-by — whom witnesses identified as a 30-something Highland Square resident named Mike — on the side street behind Ohio Brewing Co. and asked him to take his picture, offering his own phone. But Mike never took a photo.
Before Mike knew what was happening, the 69-year-old grabbed a canister of gasoline from his car, soaked himself in fuel and set himself ablaze, witnesses said.
Bowman said she saw Mike using his coat to try to put out the flames when she was walking to her car.
The uniformed man, still on fire, collapsed on the South Highland devil strip near an apartment building a few feet from West Market Street, she said.
People who live nearby rushed out with fire extinguishers just as King turned the corner from his coffee shop to witness the aftermath.
The man was badly burned and had curled into the fetal position, King said.
“He had been wearing cloth gloves and they were burned off,” King said. “Part of his clothes burned away, too.”
King said he knelt next to the injured man.
“I didn’t touch him. No one did. We didn’t know what to do,” King said.
The burned man didn’t say anything, King said. “He barely moved an inch.”
