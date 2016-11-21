Scene & Heard

Monday, November 21, 2016

Scene & Heard

An Akron Man Set Himself on Fire After Yelling About Donald Trump

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge GOODYEAR
  • Goodyear
The Akron Beacon Journal has the startling weekend story of a man who was seen and heard ranting against President-elect Donald Trump in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood. After approaching patrons at Angel Falls Coffee on Market Street, the 69-year-old man wandered onto the street and immolated himself.

The man was asking Angel Falls customers if anyone knew who had organized the recent anti-Trump rally in Akron. No one seemed to know, and the man became visibly angrier. “He said ‘I have a fucking gun, you S.O.B., and I’m not afraid to use it.'" one witness told the paper.

Before long, though, the man was heard telling the customers to enjoy their coffee before he headed out into the neighborhood.

Here is a particularly gruesome excerpt from the ABJ story:
The man approached a passer-by — whom witnesses identified as a 30-something Highland Square resident named Mike — on the side street behind Ohio Brewing Co. and asked him to take his picture, offering his own phone. But Mike never took a photo.

Before Mike knew what was happening, the 69-year-old grabbed a canister of gasoline from his car, soaked himself in fuel and set himself ablaze, witnesses said.

Bowman said she saw Mike using his coat to try to put out the flames when she was walking to her car.

The uniformed man, still on fire, collapsed on the South Highland devil strip near an apartment building a few feet from West Market Street, she said.

People who live nearby rushed out with fire extinguishers just as King turned the corner from his coffee shop to witness the aftermath.

The man was badly burned and had curled into the fetal position, King said.

“He had been wearing cloth gloves and they were burned off,” King said. “Part of his clothes burned away, too.”

King said he knelt next to the injured man.

“I didn’t touch him. No one did. We didn’t know what to do,” King said.

The burned man didn’t say anything, King said. “He barely moved an inch.”

The man was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with serious burn injuries. He has not been publicly identified, though he was wearing a military hat and at least one witness referred to him as a veteran.

“All I can say is God help us and help Trump, too,” the witness from the coffee shop said. “God help our country.”

