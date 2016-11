click to enlarge

You may have joined the crowd protesting against President-elect Donald Trump in Cleveland last week. These sorts of events are taking place all over the country lately, what with a highly contentious transfer of power gripping the attention of the entire world.The "Trump is Not My President" protest will occur again in Public Square on Dec. 3. Bring your pithy signs.This time, the protest begins at 2 p.m. Expect to hear speakers and probably do a fair bit of marching.