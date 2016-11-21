Coming Soon: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

It’s been a year and a half since we first reported that Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles, a popular soul food restaurant with two locations in Chicago, was planning to open its next location in Downtown Cleveland. Since that time the location, the former Rathskeller bar (1144 Prospect Ave.) near E. Ninth Street, has undergone significant improvements both inside and out.The good news, says owner Darnell Johnson, is that opening day is just around the bend.“We’re almost there,” he reports. “Everything is ready inside, we’re just waiting for the final connections from the city. It’s beautiful in here; very contemporary.”He added that they are hoping to be open by the first of December.Wife and founder Tonya Johnson, Chicago born and bred, describes her restaurant’s food as “good, Southern-style down-home cooking – basically like your grandmother did,” she says.The all-day menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner items. The heart of the offerings are built around waffles, which are available in nearly two dozen iterations. In addition to the classic fried chicken-topped waffles there’s a version with fried chicken livers, gravy and onions. Other options include fried catfish, omelets stuffed with fried chicken, or plain-old fried breasts.Entrees options include chicken wings with fries and barbecue sauce, fried fish dinners, and grilled salmon. Dinners come with cornbread and a choice of Southern-style sides like mac & cheese, yams, collard greens, potato salad, rice and gravy, and Cajun red beans and rice.In the dessert category there is peach cobbler, sweet potato pie, and funnel cake-style waffles topped with whipped cream and caramel pecan.The 4,000-square-foot space will accommodate approximately 120 guests in the dining room and at the bar.“It’s been a challenge, but we believe that Cleveland is a great market for us,” Darnell says. “We think we’re in a great area, and the concept, I feel, is a great niche for the city. It will be the only restaurant where you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner all day long. If you want to come in after the theater and have breakfast in a nice atmosphere, you can have it.”