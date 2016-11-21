Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, November 21, 2016

Bites

Coming Soon: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge chicago_chix_and_waffles.jpg

It’s been a year and a half since we first reported that Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles, a popular soul food restaurant with two locations in Chicago, was planning to open its next location in Downtown Cleveland. Since that time the location, the former Rathskeller bar (1144 Prospect Ave.) near E. Ninth Street, has undergone significant improvements both inside and out.

The good news, says owner Darnell Johnson, is that opening day is just around the bend.

“We’re almost there,” he reports. “Everything is ready inside, we’re just waiting for the final connections from the city. It’s beautiful in here; very contemporary.”

He added that they are hoping to be open by the first of December.

Wife and founder Tonya Johnson, Chicago born and bred, describes her restaurant’s food as “good, Southern-style down-home cooking – basically like your grandmother did,” she says.

click to enlarge chicago_chix_waffles_interior_2_.jpg
The all-day menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner items. The heart of the offerings are built around waffles, which are available in nearly two dozen iterations. In addition to the classic fried chicken-topped waffles there’s a version with fried chicken livers, gravy and onions. Other options include fried catfish, omelets stuffed with fried chicken, or plain-old fried breasts.

Entrees options include chicken wings with fries and barbecue sauce, fried fish dinners, and grilled salmon. Dinners come with cornbread and a choice of Southern-style sides like mac & cheese, yams, collard greens, potato salad, rice and gravy, and Cajun red beans and rice.

In the dessert category there is peach cobbler, sweet potato pie, and funnel cake-style waffles topped with whipped cream and caramel pecan.

The 4,000-square-foot space will accommodate approximately 120 guests in the dining room and at the bar.

“It’s been a challenge, but we believe that Cleveland is a great market for us,” Darnell says. “We think we’re in a great area, and the concept, I feel, is a great niche for the city. It will be the only restaurant where you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner all day long. If you want to come in after the theater and have breakfast in a nice atmosphere, you can have it.”

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Chrissie Hynde Talks About the All-Star Ensemble That Contributes to the Pretenders' New Album Read More

  2. Tribe Pitcher Trevor Bauer 'Raises Horns' in Amon Amarth Music Video Read More

  3. Forty Years Later, a Former Cleveland Paperboy Revisits the Sexual Assault that Changed His Life Read More

  4. An Akron Man Set Himself on Fire After Yelling About Donald Trump Read More

  5. Video: Ohio Firefighters Demonstrate How Deep Frying a Turkey Can Go Wrong Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation