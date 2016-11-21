Monday, November 21, 2016
Newly Formed Local Act the Liars Revival to Play Release Party at CODA
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 3:41 PM
The newly formed local act the Liars Revival
boasts that it has “carefully modernized the true Americana/folk sound with lyrics and melodies that will sing to the working (wo)man's soul.”
Led by singer-guitarist Jason Patrick, the co-host on WJCU 88.7 NEO Rocks! and the occasional host of Brent Kirby's weekly 10x3 singer-songwriter showcase at Brothers Lounge, and classically trained violinist Laura Simna, a music educator who also works as the Concertmaster of the Lakeland Civic Orchestra, the band recalls early Neil Young and Creedence Clearwater on its rootsy new self-titled album which veers from tender ballads (“34”) to country-ish narratives (“Clothes”).
The band plays a CD release show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at CODA in Tremont. The local act Guggy opens. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. All attendees will receive a download card of the six-song EP. Tickets are on sale now at coda.ticketfly.com
