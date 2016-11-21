Monday, November 21, 2016
Video: Browns Fan Wearing a Onesie Jumps Off School Bus After Loss
The Browns dropped what feels like their 55th game in a row yesterday, losing to the Steelers. We all knew what would happen before the game even started.
And after yet another loss, one brave fan in a onesie took out his anger the only reasonable way possible: jumping off a bus and through a table.
The Browns are now 0 - 11 for the season. Cheers to the first pick in the draft.
(Hat tip bustedcoverage
)
Tags: Cleveland, Browns, Steelers, Image, Video