Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, November 21, 2016

Scene & Heard

Video: Browns Fan Wearing a Onesie Jumps Off School Bus After Loss

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 12:08 PM

The Browns dropped what feels like their 55th game in a row yesterday, losing to the Steelers. We all knew what would happen before the game even started.

And after yet another loss, one brave fan in a onesie took out his anger the only reasonable way possible: jumping off a bus and through a table.



The Browns are now 0 - 11 for the season. Cheers to the first pick in the draft.

(Hat tip bustedcoverage)

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Coming Soon: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles Read More

  2. Cleveland Police Just Bolted the Doors at First District Station To Prevent Eight Protesters from "Overtaking Lobby" Read More

  3. Cleveland School District’s Current Crisis: High Levels of Lead Found in Water Read More

  4. Video: 'LeBron: The Musical,' Inspired by 'Hamilton' Read More

  5. An Akron Man Set Himself on Fire After Yelling About Donald Trump Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation