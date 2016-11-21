Monday, November 21, 2016
Video: Ohio Firefighters Demonstrate How Deep Frying a Turkey Can Go Wrong
Thinking about deep frying the turkey this Thursday? Of course you are, it's freaking delicious.
There's a lot that can go right and, naturally, a lot that go dramatically wrong when sticking a giant bird into a vat of piping hot oil. Which is why the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters released some friendly reminders:
- Thaw the turkey
- Do not overfill the pot
- Use the deep fryer outside
Ignore these tips at your peril:
