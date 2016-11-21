Video: Ohio Firefighters Demonstrate How Deep Frying a Turkey Can Go Wrong

Thaw the turkey



Use the deep fryer outside. pic.twitter.com/1QyZKuoCtS — Ohio Fire Fighters (@Ohio_pro_ffs) November 21, 2016

Thinking about deep frying the turkey this Thursday? Of course you are, it's freaking delicious.There's a lot that can go right and, naturally, a lot that go dramatically wrong when sticking a giant bird into a vat of piping hot oil. Which is why the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters released some friendly reminders:Ignore these tips at your peril: