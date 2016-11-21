Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, November 21, 2016

Scene & Heard

Video: Ohio Firefighters Demonstrate How Deep Frying a Turkey Can Go Wrong

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 12:16 PM

Thinking about deep frying the turkey this Thursday? Of course you are, it's freaking delicious.

There's a lot that can go right and, naturally, a lot that go dramatically wrong when sticking a giant bird into a vat of piping hot oil. Which is why the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters released some friendly reminders:
  • Thaw the turkey
  • Do not overfill the pot
  • Use the deep fryer outside
Ignore these tips at your peril:


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Coming Soon: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles Read More

  2. Forty Years Later, a Former Cleveland Paperboy Revisits the Sexual Assault that Changed His Life Read More

  3. Shaker High School Newspaper Editor Discusses How Students Covered Last Week's Suspensions, Bomb Threats Read More

  4. Chrissie Hynde Talks About the All-Star Ensemble That Contributes to the Pretenders' New Album Read More

  5. An Akron Man Set Himself on Fire After Yelling About Donald Trump Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation