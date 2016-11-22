C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

C-Notes

Local Reggae Act Carlos Jones to Play Holiday Bash in Willoughby

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.png
Local reggae act Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band rank as one of the hardest working groups in the region. Now, the band has just announced that this year’s annual pre-Thanksgiving Holiday bash will take place at 10 p.m. tomorrow at the Player's Club at the Lost Nation Sports Park in Willoughby.

Jones has also just recorded a new version of his classic Christmas song, “Christmas the Way It Used to Be.” Produced by multiple Grammy Award Winner, Edwin "Tony" Nicholas (Levert, O'Jays, Back Street Boys), the song shows off Jones’ talent as both a singer and songwriter. The track will be available for download around mid-December on iTunes and Amazon.

Also in early December, locally based Little Fish Records will issue Carlos Jones & the PLUS Band LIVE from Cleveland. The album will be available at live shows and on the Little Fish Website. Jones recorded the album at an outdoor show at Playhouse Square this past September.

Jones is also slated to perform at the annual "Holiday Revival" show at Music Box Supper Club on December 26. Two days after that gig, Jones will perform in Pittsburgh with former Rusted Root drummer, Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warrior's at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in Warrendale, Penn.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Carlos Jones & The PLUS Band

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Man Kicked Out of Six Bars in One Day: "If Partying is Wrong, Then I Don't Want to Be Right." Read More

  2. Cleveland Police Just Bolted the Doors at First District Station To Prevent Eight Protesters from "Overtaking Lobby" Read More

  3. Matthew Dellavedova is Getting a Hollywood Biopic Read More

  4. City Council Moving on Major Johnson Court Development Read More

  5. Video: 'LeBron: The Musical,' Inspired by 'Hamilton' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation