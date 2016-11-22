Matthew Dellavedova is Getting a Hollywood Biopic

click to enlarge
Fox Sports Australia broke the news
we've all been waiting for: Matthew Dellavedova, beloved Cavaliers backup point guard (who now starts for the Milwaukee Bucks) will soon be the subject of a Hollywood film.
The story will reportedly center around Delly's struggles growing up in remote Australia, and his "unlikely path" to the NBA, where he obviously won the 2015 NBA Championship as part of the Cavs.
Dellavedova and his Australian manager, Bruce Kaider, have teamed up with a couple of Hollywood heavy hitters, producers Zachary Green (Spartan
) and Jason Shuman (Lone Survivor)
, to develop the script.
In a press release, the project's ambitions were likened to the "feel-good" sports vibes of Hoosiers
and Rocky.
(!!!) Delly himself will serve as co-executive producer.
"I am honored that Bruce, Zachary and Jason think enough about my journey to turn it into a feature film,” Dellavedova said. Trademark Delly modesty there.
“Everyone dreams of the one in a million chance of playing in the NBA," said Zachary Green, in the statement, "but this blue-collar kid actually achieved it. I am looking forward to bringing his story to the big screen.”
(Do note the emphasis on Delly's blue-collar roots, which perhaps naturally grew into his blue-collar on-court persona
.) Delly signed a four-year contract worth nearly $40 million
with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016 offseason
Production on the film is expected to commence in Australia in 2017.