Film

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Film

Matthew Dellavedova is Getting a Hollywood Biopic

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge Delllllllllllllllllllllllly!!!!
  • Delllllllllllllllllllllllly!!!!
Fox Sports Australia broke the news we've all been waiting for: Matthew Dellavedova, beloved Cavaliers backup point guard (who now starts for the Milwaukee Bucks) will soon be the subject of a Hollywood film.

The story will reportedly center around Delly's struggles growing up in remote Australia, and his "unlikely path" to the NBA, where he obviously won the 2015 NBA Championship as part of the Cavs.

Dellavedova and his Australian manager, Bruce Kaider, have teamed up with a couple of Hollywood heavy hitters, producers Zachary Green (Spartan) and Jason Shuman (Lone Survivor), to develop the script.

In a press release, the project's ambitions were likened to the "feel-good" sports vibes of Hoosiers and Rocky. (!!!) Delly himself will serve as co-executive producer.

"I am honored that Bruce, Zachary and Jason think enough about my journey to turn it into a feature film,” Dellavedova said. Trademark Delly modesty there.

“Everyone dreams of the one in a million chance of playing in the NBA," said Zachary Green, in the statement, "but this blue-collar kid actually achieved it. I am looking forward to bringing his story to the big screen.”

(Do note the emphasis on Delly's blue-collar roots, which perhaps naturally grew into his blue-collar on-court persona.) Delly signed a four-year contract worth nearly $40 million with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016 offseason

Production on the film is expected to commence in Australia in 2017.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Police Just Bolted the Doors at First District Station To Prevent Eight Protesters from "Overtaking Lobby" Read More

  2. Coming Soon: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles Read More

  3. The Led Zeppelin Experience's Jason Bonham Talks About His Father's Legacy Read More

  4. City Council Moving on Major Johnson Court Development Read More

  5. Cleveland School District’s Current Crisis: High Levels of Lead Found in Water Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation