Ohio Man Kicked Out of Six Bars in One Day: "If Partying is Wrong, Then I Don't Want to Be Right."

He's persistent. That's about the nicest way of putting it.
Police say Vincent White, a 23-year-old Akron man, managed to get kicked out of six bars in downtown Youngstown over the weekend, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
That's an impressive stat on its own. It's all the more impressive given the fact that downtown Youngstown only has nine bars.
Police gave White a warning three times (by the same officer) before he was finally arrested, allegedly after saying he'd taken an Uber home before attempting to enter a bar he'd previously been kicked out of. He allegedly threatened to kill bar staff, "rubbed up" on patrons at multiple bars, knocked over construction barrels and was seen swinging from a light pole before his arrest. Police officer William Burton's report also indicated that White told him, "If partying is wrong, then I don't want to be right," which would be funny except for the litany of dangerous, illegal and offensive behavior that preceded the quip.
White has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for the incidents. Also noted in the police report, White had problems keeping his balance, was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol. Shocking.