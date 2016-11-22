Tuesday, November 22, 2016
This Candle Smells Like Ohio, Whatever That Is
Home smells like ...carnation and honeysuckle?
At least that's what the Homesick Candle line
says of its Ohio scent, which is supposed to remind you of the great Buckeye state when you light it up. While we're not so sure about that — If anyone has bought one of these, do report back — it looks like it would be a great gift for someone stuck in a much less interesting state, such as Michigan, for the holidays.
All candles in the line are made from hand-poured, all-natural soy wax and come in a black box. The candles are temporarily $29.95 (down from $34.95; home, apparently isn't cheap) and the lone review does confirm that it smells great.
click to enlarge
Tags: Cleveland, Homesick Candle, Ohio, Image