Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Scene & Heard

This Candle Smells Like Ohio, Whatever That Is

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 10:45 AM

Home smells like ...carnation and honeysuckle?

At least that's what the Homesick Candle line says of its Ohio scent, which is supposed to remind you of the great Buckeye state when you light it up. While we're not so sure about that — If anyone has  bought one of these, do report back —  it looks like it would be a great gift for someone stuck in a much less interesting state, such as Michigan, for the holidays.

All candles in the line are made from hand-poured, all-natural soy wax and come in a black box. The candles are temporarily $29.95 (down from $34.95; home, apparently isn't cheap) and the lone review does confirm that it smells great.

click to enlarge VIA HOMESICKCANDLES.COM
  • via HomesickCandles.com

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Police Just Bolted the Doors at First District Station To Prevent Eight Protesters from "Overtaking Lobby" Read More

  2. Coming Soon: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles Read More

  3. Matthew Dellavedova is Getting a Hollywood Biopic Read More

  4. The Led Zeppelin Experience's Jason Bonham Talks About His Father's Legacy Read More

  5. City Council Moving on Major Johnson Court Development Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation