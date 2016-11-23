Cleveland Cinemas Announces Schedule for First Half of 2017's Late Shift Series

click to enlarge
Cleveland Cinemas
has just announced the titles for the first half of its 2017 Late Shift Series, a program dedicated to the nostalgic cult and camp cinema that we love and cherish even though it’s certainly not Oscar-worthy material. The series has been a fixture at the Cedar Lee since 2006.
All 2016 films will screen at the Cedar Lee the first Saturday of every month at 9:30 p.m. and midnight and on the first Sunday at 7 p.m. Alternately, the films will show at the Capitol Theatre on the third Saturday of the month at midnight.
The schedule starts with Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
[pictured]. It screens at 9:30 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 7 and at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Luc Besson’s action flick Leon: The Professional
shows at midnight on Jan. 21 at the Capitol Theatre.
The late Heath Ledger turns in a fabulous performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight
. It screens at 9:30 p.m. and midnight on Feb. 4 and at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Rock singer Meatloaf has a starring role in the cult classic Fight Club
, which shows at midnight on Feb. 18 at the Capitol Theatre.
March starts off with a screening of Tod Browning’s controversial horror flick Freaks
, which shows at 9:30 p.m. and midnight on March 4 and at 7 p.m. on March 5 at the Cedar Lee Theatre. George Miller’s Mad Max Fury Road: Black & Chrome
comes to the Capitol Theatre, where it screens at midnight on March 18.
The popular Grease remake, Grease Sing-A-Long
, shows at 9:30 p.m. and midnight on April 1 and at 7 p.m. on April 2 at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Wear a '50s outfit and get a free popcorn. The '80s cult film Repo Man
shows at midnight on April 15 at the Capitol Theatre.
Two unemployed actors take a trip to the country in the British comedy Withnail and I
, which shows at 9:30 p.m. and midnight on May 6 and at 7 p.m. on May 7 at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Ninja warriors battle Jonathan Cabot (Olympic gymnast Kurt Thomas) in Gymkata
, which shows at midnight on May 20 at the Capitol Theatre.
The spoof Airplane!
shows at 9:30 p.m. and midnight on June 3 and at 7 p.m. on June 4 at the Cedar Lee Theatre. The Wesley Snipes action flick Blade
screens at midnight on June 17 at the Capitol Theatre.
Tickets to the films are $6. And yes, The Rocky Horror Picture Show
featuring a live floor show performance by Simply His Servants will still screen at midnight on the first Saturday of the month at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Those tickets are $9.75, $8.75 if you come in costume.