Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Scene & Heard

Dick Goddard's Final Forecast: Tears and Jokes

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 9:18 AM

click to enlarge FOX 8
  • Fox 8

Fox 8's Dick Goddard said goodbye to Cleveland viewers last night in an emotional telecast that saw him receive proclamations from Mayor Jackson and Governor Kasich, and a Guinness Book of World Records acknowledgement.

There's nothing quite left to say about the man who did some 100,000 forecasts and led a helluva life otherwise, including steadfast support for animals. In that vein, Fox 8 announced the creation of the Dick Goddard Foundation, an organization that will continue advocating and raising funds for the medical care and rehab of animals.

Ever the quick wit, the 85-year-old Goddard dropped some gems throughout the evening. Like this one, via Cleveland.com:

Before the 6 p.m. newscast, Goddard was the guest of honor at a station reception attended by current and former colleagues. Anchor Maglio took on the role of master of ceremonies.

Entering the crowded room with the aid of walker, a smiling Goddard was told by an old friend how good he looked.

"For almost 86," Goddard said, qualifying the praise. "Most people my age are dead."

When the applause died down, Goddard looked at the smiling faces around him and said that, for attending the reception, "Everybody gets a stray dog or cat."

There were tears. Oh, there were so many tears. Fox 8 has a full video catalog of the night's festivities and waterworks that you can peruse here. If you want just a snippet, perhaps the video below, with the tears and a solid Goddard weather joke, best encapsulates it all.





Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
