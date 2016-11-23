Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Bites

Heck's Cafe to Open Downtown Location on Euclid Ave.

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY HECK'S
  • Courtesy Heck's

Good news for downtown workers and residents: Heck's Cafe will be opening a new location at 515 Euclid.

The Ohio City mainstay has quietly and reliably pumped out some of the city's best burgers for close to 40 years. That location underwent a gorgeous expansion and renovation recently, incidentally, and has another location in Avon.

You can thank Stark Enterprises for making the downtown location happen. That developer owns the 515 Euclid Ave. A furniture store will be vacating the space and Stark will be splitting it into two — one for Heck's and one for an as of yet unnamed chain.

The seven-story garage on the location will be the catalyst, hopefully, for a new 19-floor apartment complex that will be built on top of the parking structure by Stark.

"We wanted to partner up with a local operator, and Heck's has done a great job in Ohio City," Ezra Stark, chief operating officer for Stark Enterprises, told Cleveland.com. "They've done very well with their brunches and breakfasts. There aren't many places that focus on breakfast and brunch downtown. And we think that there's a demand for it among people that work and live in the area."

An opening date has yet to be announced.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Man Kicked Out of Six Bars in One Day: "If Partying is Wrong, Then I Don't Want to Be Right." Read More

  2. Matthew Dellavedova is Getting a Hollywood Biopic Read More

  3. Dick Goddard's Final Forecast: Tears and Jokes Read More

  4. The Led Zeppelin Experience's Jason Bonham Talks About His Father's Legacy Read More

  5. Cleveland Police Just Bolted the Doors at First District Station To Prevent Eight Protesters from "Overtaking Lobby" Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation