Heck's Cafe to Open Downtown Location on Euclid Ave.

Good news for downtown workers and residents: Heck's Cafe will be opening a new location at 515 Euclid.
The Ohio City mainstay has quietly and reliably pumped out some of the city's best burgers for close to 40 years. That location underwent a gorgeous expansion and renovation recently, incidentally, and has another location in Avon.
You can thank Stark Enterprises for making the downtown location happen. That developer owns the 515 Euclid Ave. A furniture store will be vacating the space and Stark will be splitting it into two — one for Heck's and one for an as of yet unnamed chain.
The seven-story garage on the location will be the catalyst, hopefully, for a new 19-floor apartment complex that will be built on top of the parking structure by Stark.
"We wanted to partner up with a local operator, and Heck's has done a great job in Ohio City," Ezra Stark, chief operating officer for Stark Enterprises, told Cleveland.com
. "They've done very well with their brunches and breakfasts. There aren't many places that focus on breakfast and brunch downtown. And we think that there's a demand for it among people that work and live in the area."
An opening date has yet to be announced.