Heck's Cafe to Open Downtown Location on Euclid Ave.

Good news for downtown workers, residents and general fans of Heck's Café. Owner Fadi Daoud is once again expanding the 40-year-old brand that he purchased about ten years back. On the heels of expanding the original Ohio City location (2927 Bridge Ave., 216-861-5464, heckscafe.com) by purchasing and remodeling an adjacent property, and opening a second Heck’s in Avon (35514 Detroit Rd., 440-937-3200), Daoud will be opening a new location in the heart of downtown.
The 2,500-square-foot space (515 Euclid Ave.) is on the ground floor of a seven-story parking garage that will sit beneath – if things go as planned – a new 19-floor apartment complex that will be built by Stark Enterprises. A furniture store will be vacating the structure and Stark will be splitting the space in two, one for Heck's and the other for an as of yet unnamed chain.
“This is new concept that we’re branching out of Heck’s,” Daoud explains. “It’s not going to be a full-blown Heck’s; it’s not going to be a full-service restaurant.”
Daoud describes the concept as a fast-casual version of Heck’s. While it will have a full kitchen, it won’t have table service or alcohol. Food will be prepared to order in under 10 minutes, he says.
While the menu still is in development, Daoud says that diners can look forward to breakfast sandwiches, deli sandwiches, those great burgers, and few more creative offerings.
Construction is set to begin in January, with a planned opening sometime this spring.
Daoud says that he feels the location is about as safe a bet as one could make right now.
“I honestly think that the area is probably the best in Cleveland right now,” he notes. “It’s just steady year-round; it’s not seasonal, not dictated by anything.”
Stark reps say that Daoud was chosen for his track record for providing solid breakfast and brunch service for years.
"We wanted to partner up with a local operator, and Heck's has done a great job in Ohio City," Ezra Stark, chief operating officer for Stark Enterprises, told Cleveland.com
. "They've done very well with their brunches and breakfasts. There aren't many places that focus on breakfast and brunch downtown. And we think that there's a demand for it among people that work and live in the area."
Look for a spring opening.