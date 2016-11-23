Scene & Heard

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Scene & Heard

Sounds Like the Browns Career Fair Was a Very Browns Event Indeed

Posted By on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 2:55 PM

Keeping tabs on whether the Browns will eke out anything resembling a success this year, Deadspin checked in with the Browns Career Fair last week. In short: Let's just say that no one's rushing up the corporate ladder of the pro sports world anytime soon.

For $65 or $105, attendees received a ticket to the Steelers-Browns game on Sunday and admission to the fair, which was billed as a "unique opportunity to get to meet employers from NFL, NBA, MLB and MLB teams and other organizations in the sports industry, looking to fill various entry level jobs and internship positions." (sic) The game alone was bummer enough, but it sounds like the career fair itself also sacked a fair amount of job-seekers. (Sorry about that one.)

Here's Lindsey Adler with the deets:

Attendees told me that the event Saturday did not seem at all aligned with what was advertised, and those I spoke to—contacted individually, without connection to one another—expressed universal disappointment and frustration with the event.

Saturday’s participants were disappointed to find only a few teams with booths at the event, and were particularly dismayed by the absence of any representatives from the Cavs or Indians. Multiple attendees noted to me that most of the jobs appeared to be in ticket sales only. Teamworkonline.com, a partner for this career fair, lists only one open position with the Browns: an account executive for season ticket sales.

“Every single company I spoke with was only looking for ticket sales interns and that was it," one event attendee reportedly told Adler. "They could not answer questions about anything else such as finance, marketing, or athletic training internships, which some people who attended were expecting to hear about. All they did was direct you to a website and told you to sign up for job alerts.”

Did you attend? Did your experience track with these reports? Should Cody Kessler have tried to score an internship there?

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

