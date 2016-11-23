Two Years Later, Tamir Rice's Family Still Awaits Justice

click to enlarge
Still frame from moments after Tamir Rice was shot.
Two years ago, on Nov. 22, 2014, Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland officer Timothy Loehmann. After a lengthy and oft-criticized investigation, County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty announced that a grand jury had "declined to indict" Loehmann and his partner, officer Frank Garmback. Despite that, the Rice family awaits justice.
But what course of action remains?
The Rice family's attorney, Subodh Chandra, reminds the public this week that Mayor Frank Jackson has not yet fulfilled his intent to complete an administrative review of "what happened."
Nearly a year ago, the Mayor and the Chief of Police promised that the City would conduct their administrative review with appropriate due process," Chandra wrote in a public statement. "The Rice family has waited two years too long for the City to announce its decision. In the meantime, both officers continue to enjoy taxpayer-funded salaries after killing a child, while flouting standard police policies and procedures. It looks like a cover up, and it prevents the family from having appropriate closure. The mayor and the chief must take action now.”
The mayor's office responded to Scene
email today, saying: "The admin process is still ongoing."
Samaria Rice, Tamir's mother, yesterday called for the immediate firing of Loehmann and Garmback. She also urged incoming Prosecutor Mike O'Malley
to take the opportunity to file aggravated murder charges against Loehmann.
A public memorial event
for Tamir Rice is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Cudell Recreation Center.