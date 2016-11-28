Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, November 28, 2016

Scene & Heard

All the Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers Who Went to Standing Rock are Back

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 4:43 PM

click to enlarge OSHP Troopers in action in North Dakota. - TWITTER: @RACHOLOGY216 / BSNORRELL.BLOGSPOT.COM
  • Twitter: @Rachology216 / bsnorrell.blogspot.com
  • OSHP Troopers in action in North Dakota.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to Scene this morning: All troopers who were sent to North Dakota last month to assist with law enforcement at sites around the Dakota Access Pipeline have returned.

The troopers' last day of work in North Dakota was November 14, Lt. Robert Sellers told Scene by email. They departed the following day and arrived home on November 16th.

That means that OSHP troopers were not a part of the clash between protesters and security forces on the night of November 20/21, when an estimated 300 people required medical treatment as a result of police violence. The most severe, and most publicized, injury was that of 21-year-old Sophia Wilanksy, who's arm was seriously injured, witnesses say, when police hurled a concussion grenade at her. Police dispute that story. They say Wilansky's arm was injured when a rigged propane cannister exploded in her hand.

As a result of the violence, the Army Corps of Engineers has decided to shut down the Standing Rock camp and open a "Free Speech Zone." The Corps delivered a letter to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Friday. The decision was met with anger and disappointment by the Native Americans and environmental activists who have been encamped there for months.

As for the Ohio troopers, it's unclear how much their excursion cost, but Lt. Sellers confirmed that all costs would be reimbursed by the state of North Dakota, but that the figure is unavailable at this time.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton Fined $114,100 by Ohio Elections Commission Read More

  2. Ohio Lawmakers Are Debating Whether to Outlaw Bestiality in the State Read More

  3. City Council Will Discuss Public Square Bus Closure Wednesday Read More

  4. Local Indie Rockers Mason District to Play EP Release Party at the Grog Shop Read More

  5. Tom Hanks Coming to Cleveland to Promote TV and Film Industry in the Region Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation