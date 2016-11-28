DJ Mustard to Headline Hip-Hop Competition at Take 5

A talented producer, songwriter and DJ, DJ Mustard regularly works with hip-hop superstar YG. He has described the craft of producing as something that goes beyond simply making beats. “Anyone can make a beat, but a producer works closely with the rapper,” he says in an interview posted on YouTube.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, he comes to Take 5 to headline Season 3 — Midwest of Rémy Martin Presents the Producers Series, a music producer competition for amateurs launched in the summer of 2015.
Z107.9’s Ro Digga and DJ Corey Grand host, and New York's Power 105’s DJ ReyMo will spin as local producers compete against one another.
The tour has already stopped in Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and St. Louis. Winners from each city will head to Chicago for the Midwest finale scheduled for mid-December.
The series' goal is to “give up-and-coming producers a chance to learn a little bit from the industry’s finest and compete for the top spot in the competition.”
The event features an interview that serves as a "tech talk" during which a super producer breaks down one of his/her most famous tracks. It also includes a beat battle and producer competition.
During the two prior seasons, more than 2,000 up-and-coming producers submitted tracks for consideration.