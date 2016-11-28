C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, November 28, 2016

C-Notes

DJ Mustard to Headline Hip-Hop Competition at Take 5

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge remyproducers-s3mw-r5-invite_mustard_cleveland_.jpg
A talented producer, songwriter and DJ, DJ Mustard regularly works with hip-hop superstar YG. He has described the craft of producing as something that goes beyond simply making beats. “Anyone can make a beat, but a producer works closely with the rapper,” he says in an interview posted on YouTube.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, he comes to Take 5 to headline Season 3 — Midwest of Rémy Martin Presents the Producers Series, a music producer competition for amateurs launched in the summer of 2015.

Z107.9’s Ro Digga and DJ Corey Grand host, and New York's Power 105’s DJ ReyMo will spin as local producers compete against one another.

The tour has already stopped in Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and St. Louis. Winners from each city will head to Chicago for the Midwest finale scheduled for mid-December.

The series' goal is to “give up-and-coming producers a chance to learn a little bit from the industry’s finest and compete for the top spot in the competition.”

The event features an interview that serves as a "tech talk" during which a super producer breaks down one of his/her most famous tracks. It also includes a beat battle and producer competition.

During the two prior seasons, more than 2,000 up-and-coming producers submitted tracks for consideration.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. An Akron Man Set Himself on Fire After Yelling About Donald Trump: UPDATE Read More

  2. All the Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers Who Went to Standing Rock are Back Read More

  3. Ohio Lawmakers Are Debating Whether to Outlaw Bestiality in the State Read More

  4. East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton Fined $114,100 by Ohio Elections Commission Read More

  5. City Council Will Discuss Public Square Bus Closure Wednesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation